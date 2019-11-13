Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 800 block Wolfe Street, 11/11, 5:00 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle’s license plate stolen.

Larceny:

  • 1000 block Heritage Park Drive, 11/7, 7:30 a.m. A construction company reported multiple tools stolen from a worksite.

Graffiti:

  • 200 block Lewis Street, 11/10, 9:15 a.m. A patrol officer discovered graffiti on a retaining wall.

Vandalism:

  • Crestview Apartments, 100 Crestview Way, 11/8, 3:30 p.m. The property manager reported two individuals forced entry into the fitness center.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

