Larceny – Theft from Building:

  • 1100 block Noble Way, 6/18, 10:00 a.m. A City resident reported a smart watch, an undisclosed amount of cash, and jewelry was stolen from her apartment. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 400 block Pelham Street, 6/18, 8:30 a.m. A City resident reported the state registration decal stickers were stolen from his vehicle. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

