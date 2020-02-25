Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 300 block Chancellor Place, 2/24, 8:00 a.m. Two residents reported their vehicles were rummaged through and a nominal amount of money was taken from each.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
