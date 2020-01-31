Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1300 block Rowe Street, 1/30, 12:00 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle was egged.
Vandalism:
- Hear in the Burg, 1/30, 9:00 a.m. An employee reported one of the window panes was damaged.
Arrests:
- Washington, Anthony David, 42, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Broomfield, Tanisia Leshay, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Lydon, Kevin Daniel, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Wood, Lois Christle, 72, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Black, Jake Jurney, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Jenkins, Paula Denise, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Wondree, Brandi Nicole, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Latson, David Eugene Jr, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Dehaven, Daniel Reed, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- King, Romell Arizona, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful dissemination of image.
- Laboy, Wilfredo Nestor, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
- Gardner, Brandon Thomas, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Arrington, Charlita Ronee, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Eura, Vincent Carnelius Jr, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Robinson, Adrian N, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Hemerly, Adam Patrick, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Beach, Paris Neco, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
- Sanginthirath, Allison Tania, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Sanginthirath, Trevis Tj, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Cardoza, Jon Carlos, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Singhass, Robert Fields, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Epperly, Logan Vinton, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.
- Renn, Shannon Marie, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Beverly, Denotre Tyreese, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drive with revoked license.
- Romero, Quiauna Rei-lin, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Strother, Keturah Aniesha, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Black, Jake Jurney, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
