Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 1300 block Rowe Street, 1/30, 12:00 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle was egged.

Vandalism:

  • Hear in the Burg, 1/30, 9:00 a.m. An employee reported one of the window panes was damaged.

Arrests:

  • Washington, Anthony David, 42, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Broomfield, Tanisia Leshay, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Lydon, Kevin Daniel, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Wood, Lois Christle, 72, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Black, Jake Jurney, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Jenkins, Paula Denise, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Wondree, Brandi Nicole, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Latson, David Eugene Jr, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Dehaven, Daniel Reed, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • King, Romell Arizona, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful dissemination of image.
  • Laboy, Wilfredo Nestor, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
  • Gardner, Brandon Thomas, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Arrington, Charlita Ronee, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Eura, Vincent Carnelius Jr, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Robinson, Adrian N, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Hemerly, Adam Patrick, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Beach, Paris Neco, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful deposit of human excrement.
  • Sanginthirath, Allison Tania, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Sanginthirath, Trevis Tj, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Cardoza, Jon Carlos, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Singhass, Robert Fields, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Epperly, Logan Vinton, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.
  • Renn, Shannon Marie, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Beverly, Denotre Tyreese, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drive with revoked license.
  • Romero, Quiauna Rei-lin, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Strother, Keturah Aniesha, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Black, Jake Jurney, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments