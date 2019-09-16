Larceny – Theft form a Motor Vehicle:

  • 1600 block Forest Village, 9/14, 1:30 p.m. A citizen reported his debit card and license stolen from his vehicle.

Larceny:

  • 200 block Kings Mill Court, 9/15, 2:30 p.m. A City resident reported a package stolen from his front porch.
  • 1400 block Augustine Avenue, 9/15, 2:15 p.m. A patrol officer discovered a stop sign was stolen from the intersection.
  • 700 block Caroline Street, 9/14, 4:30 p.m. A citizen reported she left her wallet unattended and it was stolen.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

