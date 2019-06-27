Larceny:
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 6/26, 2:30 p.m. A citizen reported she requested cash back from a self-checkout register and forgot to take the money. When she returned to retrieve it, the money was gone. Video surveillance shows the suspect is a black female approximately 25 to 30 years old. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.