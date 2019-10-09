Vehicle Tampering:

  • VRE Lot, 309 Prince Edward Street, 10/8, 6:30 p.m. A citizen reported damage to her vehicle’s roof.

Larceny:

  • 400 block Riverside Manor Boulevard, 10/8, 10:00 a.m. A citizen reported her bicycle stolen.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

