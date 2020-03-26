Vandalism:

  • Virginia Dental & Anesthesia, 1420 Central Park Boulevard, 6:50 p.m. A manager reported there was damage to the exterior of the building

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 2300 block Cowan Boulevard, 3/25, 3:00 p.m. A person reported one of his vehicle’s tires were slashed.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

