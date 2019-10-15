Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 900 block Hanover Street, 10/14, 1:00 p.m. A citizen reported the passenger-side door handle of her vehicle was ripped off.
  • 1200 block Saunders Drive, 10/14, 3:15 p.m. A citizen reported there was a crack in his vehicle’s windshield.

Vandalism:

  • 1500 block Princess Anne Street, 10/14, 1:00 p.m. A citizen reported her Halloween decorations were damaged.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments