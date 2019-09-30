Vandalism:
- 1700 block Lafayette Boulevard, 9/29, 11:00 a.m. A citizen reported his bicycle stolen.
- 1700 block College Avenue, 9/29, 9:00 a.m. A citizen reported the brick pillar on her front porch as damaged. Video surveillance shows the suspect is a white male.
- Peter Chang, 1771 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 9/28, 2:30 p.m. A citizen reported one of the front windows had a hole in it from a small object.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 9/28, 9:00 a.m. A citizen reported a person deflated her vehicle’s tires.
Vehicle Tampering:
- Seneca Terrace, 9/28, 12:00 a.m. A homeowner saw two males attempting to enter vehicles. It does not appear any items were stolen.
Larceny:
- Mary Washington Hospital, 1001 Sam Perry Boulevard, 9/28, 4:15 p.m. An employee reported her purse was stolen.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
