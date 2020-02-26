A Fredericksburg man is accused of using the information of an out-of-state man with a similar name to open or attempt to open a number of accounts, court records show.
Brian Nicholas Mills, 31, is charged with identity theft, obtaining utility service without paying for it, attempted identity theft and two counts of attempted credit card larceny.
According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Fredericksburg police were contacted last month by a Wyoming man named Brian John Mills. The Wyoming man reported that a credit report showed that someone had used his personal information to open or apply for approximately 15 different accounts.
The accounts including ones for Cox Communications and American Express, and all of them used an address in the 600 block of Cobblestone Circle in Fredericksburg.
Police went to Cobblestone Circle and talked to the local Mills, the affidavit states. Mills claimed he knew nothing about the situation and at one point told police he'd been the victim of fraud, as well.
Detective Johnny Wright continued the investigation and learned that service provided by Cox to the Cobblestone Circle address had been established using the Wyoming victim's information.
Wright also determined that the local Mills had begun a $7,500 loan application at Virginia Partners Bank using the victim's information. Police have also tied a fraudulent loan attempt at Mariner Finance to the suspect, as well as two separate attempts last month to obtain an American Express credit card.
Mills was arrested Friday and is free on bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned next week in Fredericksburg General District Court.
