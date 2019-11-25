The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fredericksburg man in connection with a fatal Oct. 26 hit-and-run incident on Courthouse Road.
Christopher Anthony Dickerson, 32, of Fredericksburg, was arraigned in Spotsylvania General District Court Monday and was charged with the felony hit and run in the death of Deven P. Morgan, 41, of Fredericksburg. Dickerson is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Morgan was attempting to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road in the Four Mile Fork area of Spotsylvania around 11 p.m. Oct. 26 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east. “The driver fled the scene,” said Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Capt. Elizabeth Scott.
Morgan was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
During the course of the investigation leading to Dickerson’s arrest, deputies secured several search warrants on Dickerson’s vehicle and residence, where key pieces of evidence related to the incident were recovered by investigators, Scott said.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed earlier this month in Spotsylvania Circuit Court by Detective Earle Swift, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a repair shop on Pegram Lane in the county regarding a suspicious tow. The repair shop owners told investigators they had towed the vehicle from Riverside Manor in the city and the customer claimed he had hit a deer on Brock Road in Spotsylvania.
The vehicle had extensive damage to the windshield and the driver’s side front panel. Swift recovered brown hair from the windshield that is consistent with Morgan’s hair color, the affidavit states.
Swift wrote that the registered owner of the vehicle told police that her son had exclusive use of the vehicle for about six months. After learning that the suspect worked for Panera Bread, Swift wrote that he checked Panera Bread locations in the area and learned the man had not been at work on the night Morgan was killed.
