Stafford Sheriff's Department detectives executed a search warrant at the home of Brian Conner and found multiple firearms, narcotics, and a significant amount of cash. 

A Fredericksburg man is facing drug and weapons charges following a long-term investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said Monday. 

According to a Sheriff's Office release, the department's Special Problems Unit stopped a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 on Cool Spring Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brian Keith Conner, 35, of Fredericksburg, who was wanted on drug-related charges out of Stafford, the release said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a firearm, methamphetamine and cash, the release said. Detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and found multiple firearms, narcotics and cash, according to the release.

Conner was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances. He was also served his outstanding warrant for drug distribution. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

