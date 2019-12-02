A fatal drug overdose earlier this year in Manassas has resulted in a homicide charge in Fredericksburg, court records show.

Kevin Christopher Hoover, 31, of Fredericksburg was indicted last week by a city grand jury on charges of felony homicide and distributing illegal drugs. Both charges carry potential prison sentences ranging from five to 40 years.

The charges stem from the Jan. 28 death of 28-year-old Matthew Pratt, who was found dead in his Manassas home. The subsequent investigation by the Manassas Police Department determined that Pratt died after using drugs he purchased in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said city detectives were notified about the investigation in March and eventually assisted in interviewing Hoover. It was later decided that charges against Hoover would be filed in Fredericksburg because the drug deal allegedly took place here.

Hoover will be arraigned next week in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, where a trial will be scheduled for a later date. Hoover is currently being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

