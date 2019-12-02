A fatal drug overdose earlier this year in Manassas has resulted in a homicide charge in Fredericksburg, court records show.
Kevin Christopher Hoover, 31, of Fredericksburg was indicted last week by a city grand jury on charges of felony homicide and distributing illegal drugs. Both charges carry potential prison sentences ranging from five to 40 years.
The charges stem from the Jan. 28 death of 28-year-old Matthew Pratt, who was found dead in his Manassas home. The subsequent investigation by the Manassas Police Department determined that Pratt died after using drugs he purchased in Fredericksburg.
Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said city detectives were notified about the investigation in March and eventually assisted in interviewing Hoover. It was later decided that charges against Hoover would be filed in Fredericksburg because the drug deal allegedly took place here.
Hoover will be arraigned next week in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, where a trial will be scheduled for a later date. Hoover is currently being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.