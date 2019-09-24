A Fredericksburg man was arrested last Friday evening by Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with two residential burglaries, as well as stealing cigarettes from a South Stafford convenience store earlier that same day.
According to Amanda Vicinanzo of the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Karl Warnick responded at 1:54 p.m. to a report of breaking and entering in the 100 block of Madison Avenue. Upon arrival, Warnick made contact with the resident, who explained that he returned home to find a door ajar and numerous items missing from the residence, including computers, an iPad, exercise equipment and a coffee maker.
Later that same day, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Deputy William Bolinsky responded to the same residence after the victim reported some of the stolen items reported earlier were visible in the back yard of a nearby residence.
Bolinsky made contact with a male subject in front of the residence who was unloading items from a vehicle and immediately recognized him as the suspect involved in a larceny that occurred earlier that day at the Wawa convenience store, located at 275 Butler Road. The subject had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and had his pupils were pinpoints, Bolinsky said.
The subject was identified as William Pitts, 35, of Fredericksburg, who was taken into custody for public intoxication.
After his arrest, deputies discovered Pitts was wanted by the city of Fredericksburg on a drug–related warrant.
A physical search of Pitts uncovered numerous jewelry items and controlled substances in his possession. The cigarettes that had been stolen earlier from the convenience store were also found on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle, according to Vicinanzo.
Deputy Nicholas Stachurski then discovered the vehicle was stolen after contacting the registered owner, Vicinanzo said. The owner advised deputies that the vehicle is usually parked at a family member’s residence in the 500 block of Cumberland Road and that no one was authorized to use it.
Pitts also had keys in his possession belonging to the Cumberland Road victim’s moped, according to Vicinanzo.
Deputies then conducted a safety sweep of the Cumberland Road residence and discovered signs of a breaking and entering there as well.
That investigation revealed there were several items missing there as well, including an iPad, jewelry, a toolbox and a package of brownies, said Vicinanzo.
Pitts has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, driving while revoked and possession of controlled substances.
Pitts is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.