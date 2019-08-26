A Fredericksburg man who had been accused of intentionally burning his foster child was cleared of all charges Monday.
Eric L. Woods, 34, was found not guilty of malicious wounding and child abuse in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Judge Sarah Deneke said she could find “no factual path to say unequivocally what happened” on August 8 of last year, the day Woods’ 5-year-old foster son suffered injuries from an iron.
Woods’ trial started the afternoon of Aug. 20 and continued well into the night before Deneke decided to finish it another day. The case resumed and finished Monday.
According to the evidence, Woods was ironing at his city residence last year while the child was playing on the floor nearby. The iron fell and struck the child, who ended up with four distinct burns on his arms, legs and head.
Woods maintained from the start that it was an accident, but prosecutor Ed O’Shea claimed that evidence clearly showed the injuries were intentionally inflicted.
O’Shea’s key witness was Dr.Robin Foster, a pediatric specialist from Richmond. Foster testified that the placement and characteristics of the burns clearly show that they were intentionally administered.
“[Woods] may well be a good man, but he did a bad thing,” O’Shea argued. “This was no accident.”
But defense attorneys Lavonda Graham-Williams and John Sando presented a pediatrics expert of their own, Dr. William Hauda II of Fairfax. Hauda testified that it is plausible that the child’s injuries stemmed from an accident.
“Here are two very smart people who disagree,” Sando said.
In lengthy, voluntary interviews with city police detective Patrick Lamb, Woods said he loved the child and had never abused him or any other children. He said he was “shocked” to learn of the abuse allegations.
“I never would put a child in danger or do anything to hurt a child,” Woods said.
The defense put on evidence showing that Woods treated the injuries at home and made no effort to hide them. The child went to school the next day wearing shorts and a short-sleeved shirt.
The evidence showed that in the days following the incident, the child went to school and a picnic and was seen by numerous people, including social workers. No one was alarmed by the injuries, the defense attorneys said.
Police were contacted after the child’s birth mother saw the burns and demanded an investigation.
Deneke said the investigation was merited, but she could not find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.