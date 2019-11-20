A 34-year-old Fredericksburg man was critically injured Wednesday morning after he sped off from a traffic stop in southern Stafford, lost control of his vehicle and crashed, police said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Lt. Deuntay Diggs was on River Road when he noticed a vehicle being operated on the wrong side of the road. After stopping the vehicle in the area of John Lee Pratt Park, Diggs approached the driver and noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

Diggs called for backup, but before other deputies arrived the driver sped off. Following a brief pursuit, Diggs saw the vehicle leave the roadway and flip over. The driver was ejected during the crash.

The driver was eventually flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police did not immediately release his name, but Vicinanzo said charges are pending.

River Road was closed while police and rescue workers investigated the incident and treated the injured suspect.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

