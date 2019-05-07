A local man was killed Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 95, overturned several times and was ejected, police said.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the single-vehicle crash took place at 10:26 a.m. a little less than a mile north of the Massaponax exit.
The victim, 61-year-old Garry T. Bryant of Fredericksburg, was heading south in a 2002 Toyota Tacoma when he lost control, ran off the left side of the highway and overturned. Bryant, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper D.J. Jablonski is continuing to investigate the crash, Coffey said. State police were assisted by the Virginia Department of Transportation and Spotsylvania County Fire and EMS.
The southbound lanes were closed while police and rescue workers tended to the victim and investigated the crash.