A Fredericksburg man was struck and killed by an automobile on Tuesday evening along a busy city highway.
According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, James Thomas Parker, 66, was pushing a moped in the left lane of the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that was transitioning from the right lane to the left lane.
Witnesses to the accident provided aid to the victim until police and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. Parker was then transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.