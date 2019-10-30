A Fredericksburg man was struck and killed by an automobile on Tuesday evening along a busy city highway.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, James Thomas Parker, 66, was pushing a moped in the left lane of the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that was transitioning from the right lane to the left lane.

Witnesses to the accident provided aid to the victim until police and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. Parker was then transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

