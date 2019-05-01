The attorney for a Fredericksburg pharmacist accused of illegally selling prescription pills to a police informant multiple times last year claims his client was threatened and entrapped by a “con man.”
Hardik Patel, 32, is charged with money laundering and 17 counts of illegally distributing drugs. His jury trial started Wednesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
According to court records and evidence presented by prosecutor Justin Witt, Patel was the owner of HnR Family Pharmacy at 3449 Fall Hill Ave. in the city when he was arrested last year.
Witt said that between April 9 and June 21, Patel sold various prescription pills to informant Timothy Urbani for which he did not have a prescription. Nearly all of the transactions were recorded with audio and video, Witt said.
According to the prosecutor, drugs purchased by Urbani included oxymorphone, methadone, lorazepam, oxycodone, Xanax and gabapentin. He paid between $400 and $500 per transaction, money that was provided by a regional drug task force.
In his opening statement, defense attorney John Spencer claimed that Patel, who opened the pharmacy along with his wife in March 2017, acted out of duress. He said Patel had rejected Urbani’s overtures at least 10 times when the informant reportedly told him, “I know you live in Idlewild. Next time I come in here, you’d better give me what I want.”
Spencer attacked Urbani as a “professional snitch” who had conned both Patel and the police. He pointed out that Urbani has a lengthy criminal record that includes multiple drug, theft and burglary convictions and that he had just been arrested in Stafford County on drug charges a few months before the sting operation after overdosing on heroin. His Stafford cases are still pending, circuit court records show.
“Timothy Urbani is a con man whose only concern was finding a way to stay out of jail,” Spencer told the jurors.
Witt acknowledged that Urbani is “not the cleanest individual,” but he argued that the recorded transactions clearly show that Patel was not under pressure when he illegally sold the drugs.
Several of the transactions were played for the jury Wednesday.
Court records show that Urbani went to Stafford Detective S.M. Monaghan last year with allegations about Patel. State, federal and local detectives set up the sting operation and eventually raided the pharmacy. Records were seized and several hundred thousand dollars were seized from his accounts.
Police said that Patel told them that he was trying to grow his business and “almost all” of his customers had prescriptions.