The three people have been identified as suspects in a Fredericksburg graffiti spree last week based on images from a surveillance cameras and a debit-card purchase made at one of the vandalized businesses, court records show.
Fredericksburg police reported that three people "tagged" dozens of places around the city Wednesday night, mostly in the downtown area. The tags were placed on businesses, a residence, a mural, parking lots and trash receptacles, police said.
The suspects were spotted on surveillance cameras in the downtown area and were later identified as two men and a woman, all 20-year-olds from Orange County. They have not been publicly named because charges had not been filed as of Monday night.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court by Master Officer Jennifer Moore, officer Jonathan Piersol saw the suspects in action on video obtained from a downtown location.
Police learned that identical taggings were found at the Sheetz in Central Park later that same night. Store surveillance cameras there captured the vandals in action and police learned that the woman had just made a purchase inside the store using a Union Bank and Trust card.
The group had apparently gone to Sheetz after finishing their downtown area spree, police said.
The search warrant was necessary for the bank to release records regarding the card owner.