Fredericksburg police are hoping technology can jump-start an investigation into a city homicide that took place in September.
Deontay Towan Brown, 34, of Spotsylvania County, was shot multiple times and killed late Sept. 23 in the 800 block of Denton Circle in the city. No arrests have been made.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court by Detective M. Schafer, the shooter and other involved parties fled to other areas in the neighborhood following the slaying.
Schafer this month filed a search warrant that would enable Google to use GPS and other technology to identify cellphones that were in specific latitude and longitude coordinates at the time of the shooting.
Schafer wrote that Google has the capability to record electronic data even when a device is not in use. Police hope that phone numbers identified as the result of the search warrant will assist in identifying a possible suspect or suspects in Brown’s slaying.
Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip.
