Fredericksburg police say the suspects in a recent spree of vandalism in downtown Fredericksburg have been identified. The Police Department will obtain charges, according to a statement from the department Friday afternoon.
The graffiti spree appears to have happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fredericksburg Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick.
“So far, patrol officers have discovered 90 tags across 18 businesses, a residence, mural, parking lots, dumpsters, etc.,” she said in a news release issued Thursday.
The vandalism happened on several city streets, including George, Caroline, Princess Anne and Sophia.
Police released surveillance images of the tagging suspects Thursday evening.