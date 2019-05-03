picture 3.jpg

Vandals tagged this downtown Fredericksburg building multiple times.

Fredericksburg police say the suspects in a recent spree of vandalism in downtown Fredericksburg have been identified. The Police Department will obtain charges, according to a statement from the department Friday afternoon.

The graffiti spree appears to have happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fredericksburg Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick.

“So far, patrol officers have discovered 90 tags across 18 businesses, a residence, mural, parking lots, dumpsters, etc.,” she said in a news release issued Thursday.

The vandalism happened on several city streets, including George, Caroline, Princess Anne and Sophia.

Police released surveillance images of the tagging suspects Thursday evening.

