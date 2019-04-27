Fredericksburg police are seeking information from the public regarding an incident late Friday at a city nightspot during which shots were fired.
Police spokeswoman Aimee Lynch said officers went to the Hard Times Cafe in the 300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway about 11 p.m. in response to a call about shots fired. A man later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and police were notified.
Another victim suffering from minor injuries was still at the scene when police arrived, Lynch said. That man’s facial injuries were the result of an assault.
Lynch said that as of Saturday morning, police were still trying to determine who fired the shots.
Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122.
To make an anonymous tip, residents can send a text message to “847-411” and text “FDPtip” followed by the tip.