Fredericksburg police Sunday were investigating an early morning home-invasion incident in which two males entered a city residence and stabbed another male.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said police and emergency workers went to the 800 block of Dixon Street after friends of the victim called for help at 6:40 a.m. The victim had been stabbed twice and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick said police were informed that the intruders entered the residence and physically assaulted the victim while he was sleeping.
No descriptions of the victim's assailants were immediately available. The motive for the attack was also unclear, though police said early indications were that it may have involved a past romantic relationship.