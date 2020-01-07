Fredericksburg police are hoping a cash reward and surveillance camera footage will lead them to the identity of a man who broke windows at two downtown churches late last month.

Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) at 801 Sophia St. and Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) at 525 Princess Anne St. were both vandalized sometime Dec. 26 or 27.

A brick was thrown through the Sophia Street church between 5 p.m. on the 26th and 10 a.m. the next morning, police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said. A video released by city police Tuesday shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a backpack throwing rocks at the Princess Anne Street church, where two windows were shattered.

The video is timestamped at 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 26. Both churches have been operating in Fredericksburg since the 1800s.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or can identity the man in the pictures and video are asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip.

Kirkpatrick said police will provide a cash reward for information leading to an arrest, but the amount of the reward was not clear on Tuesday.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

