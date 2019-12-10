The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in trying to identify a young man who robbed a gas station early Tuesday.
Police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the robber entered RD Mart at 2301 Plank Road at 12:43 a.m. with a bandanna over his face. He walked straight to the clerk, who was alone in the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money, Kirkpatrick said.
He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk did not see which way the suspect ran.
A police dog from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was brought in to attempt to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.
The robber was described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 30; 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall; and between 150 and 170 pounds.
He was wearing a bright orange hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, dark blue jeans and white shoes. He may have short hair on top with a fade on the sides, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by the tip.
