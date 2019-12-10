Robbery suspect

The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Fredericksburg gas station early Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by the tip.

 Fredericksburg Police Department

The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in trying to identify a young man who robbed a gas station early Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the robber entered RD Mart at 2301 Plank Road at 12:43 a.m. with a bandanna over his face. He walked straight to the clerk, who was alone in the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money, Kirkpatrick said.

He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk did not see which way the suspect ran.

A police dog from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was brought in to attempt to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

The robber was described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 30; 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall; and between 150 and 170 pounds.

He was wearing a bright orange hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front, dark blue jeans and white shoes. He may have short hair on top with a fade on the sides, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by the tip.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments