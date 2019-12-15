Fredericksburg police were trying Sunday to find and identify three masked males involved in a fatal shooting Saturday night in the city.
Jamil Pili Washington, 34, was found dead at his home in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., city police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said. His brother, 33-year-old Derrick Washington, was also shot; he was released from an area hospital Sunday morning.
Kirkpatrick said police were notified about the shootings at 9:04 p.m. Officers found the two brothers with gunshot wounds and the older Washington, known as "Goon," was already dead. Kirkpatrick said the victims were shot inside Jamil Washington's apartment.
Police surrounded the area and began looking for the shooters, who were all wearing masks at the time of the incident. As of Sunday, no suspects had been identified.
Other details about the incident, including the motive, remained unclear Sunday.
An alert sent out by officials at the nearby University of Mary Washington mentioned that an armed robbery had taken place at the intersection of Kenmore Avenue and Cornell Street that resulted in the shootings, but Kirkpatrick said there was no immediate evidence that any robbery was committed or attempted.
