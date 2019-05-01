Fredericksburg police are trying to identify a man suspected of stalking a teenage girl this week.
Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the man approached the girl Monday in the Harrison Crossing Shopping Center in Spotsylvania County and tried to strike up a conversation with her. The teen got into her car without saying anything and drove away.
According to Kirkpatrick, the same man confronted the girl again Tuesday, this time inside Platos Closet at 1621 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg, and again tried to talk to her. Again the girl walked away without responding to the man.
Kirkpatrick said police are concerned that the man showed up on consecutive days and different locations to engage the girl, who told police she does not know him.
The man is described as black, in his late 40s or early 50s and 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall. He has brown eyes and was wearing a blue T-shirt with a white T-shirt underneath it, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He may drive a dark-colored vehicle, police said.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by sending a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by the tip.