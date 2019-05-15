Fredericksburg police are trying to identify a man who allegedly followed a woman into a store bathroom Tuesday and took a picture of her.
The incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. at Hobby Lobby at 1360 Carl D. Silver Parkway, city police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said.
Video surveillance showed the man hanging around the bathroom and following the victim inside. The victim reported that she was in a stall when the man held his phone over the top of the stall.
Store cameras showed the man leaving the store immediately after coming out of the bathroom.
The man is described as being in his late 20s to mid 30s. He was wearing a brown-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information or anyone who had a similar experience is asked to call city police at 373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by texting "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411.