Fredericksburg police are looking for whoever went on a graffiti spree, painting "tags" at nearly two dozen spots in the city.
The spree appears to have happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according Fredericksburg Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick.
"So far, patrol officers have discovered 90 tags across 18 businesses, a residence, mural, parking lots, dumpsters, etc.," she said in a news release.
She said it appears the same people are responsible for all of the graffiti.
Officers are looking at video surveillance from businesses, which shows what appears to be three men doing the vandalism. So far, specific characteristics of the culprits aren't clear, but she said officers are still looking at the videos.
Kirkpatrick asked business owners to check their video and let police know if they find anything that could help.
The vandalism happened on several streets:
- 100 and 200 blocks of George Street
- 800 block of Caroline Street
- 800 block of Princess Anne Street (Jail Alley)
- 900 block of Sophia Street
Anyone with information about the incident or can identify the suspects is asked to contact police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Tips can also be sent using a free FPD Tip app available for Android devices and iPhones.