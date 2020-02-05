Fredericksburg police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman inside a store Monday.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the incident took place about 5:15 p.m. at the Target in Central Park. Kirkpatrick said the victim was shopping when a man entered her aisle and tried to engage her in conversation.
After the woman made it clear she was not interested, the man groped her over her clothes and left, police said. The woman, who is in her mid-20s, went to a store employee and reported the incident. The employee then called police.
A review of store surveillance footage gave police a picture of the suspect and showed him heading toward Plank Road (State Route 3) in a Toyota Corolla. He was described as a young white male with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue polo shirt, khaki pants and black and white Adidas shoes.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to called city police at 540/ 373-3122. To make an anonymous tips, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.