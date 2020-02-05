city suspect

Fredericksburg police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman inside a store Monday.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the incident took place about 5:15 p.m. at the Target in Central Park. Kirkpatrick said the victim was shopping when a man entered her aisle and tried to engage her in conversation.

After the woman made it clear she was not interested, the man groped her over her clothes and left, police said. The woman, who is in her mid-20s, went to a store employee and reported the incident. The employee then called police.

A review of store surveillance footage gave police a picture of the suspect and showed him heading toward Plank Road (State Route 3) in a Toyota Corolla. He was described as a young white male with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue polo shirt, khaki pants and black and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to called city police at 540/ 373-3122. To make an anonymous tips, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip.

