Fredericksburg police are trying to identify a person who profited from the tragic death of a young city woman last year by raising money for her funeral that never went toward any of her expenses, court records show.
Kentroyia Fletcher, 19, was shot multiple times on Aug. 8 in the parking lot of the McDonald's in Central Park in Fredericksburg where she worked. The man suspected of killing her, 22-year-old Anthony W. Ellis, committed suicide later that day in Spotsylvania County as police were closing in.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed Friday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Naizcia Fletcher at some point created a GoFundMe account dubbed "Another Angel Lost" to help pay for her sister's funeral.
City detective Gloria Mejia wrote that Fletcher noticed another campaign on the website that was supposedly raising money for Kentroyia Fletcher's funeral, too. That campaign was dubbed "Funds for Funeral expenses" and had the name "Charles Wilson" attached to it.
Mejia wrote that the Fletcher family does not know a Charles Wilson and never received a penny from the apparently bogus fundraiser. Naizcia Fletcher emailed Wilson through the GoFundMe website and someone responded requesting contact information. Fletcher provided a phone number, but never received a call.
The Charles Wilson fundraiser was eventually closed with $1,045 raised. Mejia wrote that the family's actual fundraiser received no donations.
A court order has been sent to the Redwood, Calif.-based GoFundMe requesting information about the creator of the Charles Wilson account. Mejia is investigating potential charges of obtaining money through false pretenses and unauthorized use of a name or picture, court records show.