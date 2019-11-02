Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident Friday night in which multiple shots were fired at a home in the 300 block of Glover Street.
None of the shots entered the home and no one was injured, police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick said a city officer was on patrol in the area shortly after 10 p.m. when he heard multiple gunshots. The officer searched the area and didn't find initially anything amiss.
But just as the officer was about to resume his regular patrol, a woman who was alone in the residence called police and reported that her front door had been hit with gunfire.
Responding officers found several shell casings near the home. Police set up a perimeter around the home and a detective was called to the scene.
The investigation was ongoing Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540-373-3122.
Persons can make an anonymous tip can send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by the tip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.