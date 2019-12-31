A 19-year-old Fredericksburg man died after a crash in Spotsylvania County on Monday night.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. when the driver of a 2013 Volkswagen GTI lost control on Marye Road, near Hams Ford Road in the Thornburg area. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver, 20-year-old Fredericksburg resident Ricardo I. Duron, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.
The passenger, Patrick P.J. Giannone, died at the scene.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation, with charges pending, according to state police.
