A 24-year-old Fredericksburg woman died early Monday in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 20 near the Orange County Airport.
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Burgett is investigating the wreck that occurred at 3:52 a.m. on March 16 about 500 feet south of Route 625 (Porter Road).
A 2000 Honda CRV was traveling north on Route 20 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, over corrected, crossed a double solid yellow center-line, and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer.
The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the right side of the roadway, collide with a cable box, and fence.
The driver of the Honda, Deanna A. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Johnson died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries, according to a news release from State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 51-year-old man from Norfolk was uninjured. He was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation. The fatal wreck closed Route 20 for nearly seven hours on Monday morning as traffic was detoured around the crash site.
