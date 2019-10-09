A Fredericksburg woman whose friend died last year after taking drugs that she provided was ordered Tuesday to serve seven years in prison.
Nicole Marie Coon, 31, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 25 years with 18 years suspended. She pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and two counts of distributing drugs as an accommodation.
Judge J. Martin Bass’ sentence was slightly above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active sentence of between two years, six months and six years, three months.
Coon’s charges stemmed from the May 22, 2018, death of 33-year-old Dynasty Anderson, who had overdosed three days earlier in her home in Heritage Park in the city.
According to evidence presented by prosecutor Justin Witt, rescue workers and police responded to her home on May 19 last year after she had been found in distress. Several doses of Narcan, an opioid antidote, were administered but were ineffective. Police surmised that was at least in part because Anderson had been unconscious too long before she was discovered.
She was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital but never regained consciousness before being pronounced dead a few days later.
The investigation revealed that Coon had driven to Washington the night before the overdose in Anderson’s vehicle to purchase heroin. She later gave some to Anderson at the victim’s request.
Police were initially unable to find Coon, but identified her at a traffic stop on Sept. 25 last year, not far from the police station. She told police she sold heroin to make money, but gave some to her friend because she repeatedly requested it.
Witt, who called the case a “sad event all around,” requested a 10-year active sentence for Coon. Defense attorney John Spencer asked for much less time, pointing out that Coon had no felony record prior to the Sept. 25 traffic stop.
