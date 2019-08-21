A Fredericksburg woman who ruined another woman’s credit by using her information to purchase a $55,000 car was ordered Tuesday to serve four years in prison.
Kimberly Kay Underwood, 53, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 15 years, with 11 years suspended. She was previously convicted in the city of obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, Underwood used the information belonging to a woman named Kimberly Shepherd of Kentucky to purchase a car online from Sheehy Toyota in North Stafford on Nov. 2. The $55,048 vehicle was delivered to Underwood’s home in the 1900 block of Woodlyn Drive.
Underwood was arrested on Jan. 28, court records show, after authorities learned that the purchase was fraudulent. The vehicle was recovered at a port in Baltimore in a shipping container, Gross said. It was not clear where the vehicle was headed.
Gross said the investigation showed that Underwood was part of a criminal organization and had been involved in several similar illegal purchases. She was charged in Maryland, but those charges were later dropped.
Shepherd wrote that Underwood’s actions have caused her and her family undue stress. She said she had worked hard to recover from a previous bankruptcy and that Underwood’s actions had made all those efforts moot.
“I will never again be comfortable that my credit is secure,” Shepherd wrote. “I encourage Virginia to pursue the strongest punishment that the law allows.”
Attorney Patricia Bolen represented Underwood.