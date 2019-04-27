A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 66 seriously injured a Front Royal man Thursday evening.
A 2017 Ford F–150 was traveling east on I–66 at mile marker 23.8 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway to the right and struck a disabled 2010 International tractor trailer, which was on the shoulder and had safety lights positioned around it, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.
The driver of the Ford, Christian D. Stanley, 33, of Front Royal, suffered serious injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
The driver of the International, a 57-year-old man from Woodbridge, and three adult passengers were not injured in the crash.
No charges have been placed and the crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D.J. Mabie was assisted at the scene by VDOT, Fauquier Fire and EMS, and the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office.