An MS–13 gang member who held a teenager hostage in a Spotsylvania County basement earlier this year as part of some gang-related activities was convicted of rape and other charges Wednesday.
Kevin Avilio Hernandez–Funes, 18, was also convicted of strangulation and gang participation in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, other charges against him were dropped.
Hernandez–Funes faces the possibility of up to life in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 13.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Crystal Montague–Holland and Ryan Mehaffey, the 17-year-old victim was introduced to Hernandez–Funes in February in Asheville, N.C. She later told police that she was reluctant to become involved with Hernandez–Funes, but did so after he threatened that he or other MS–13 members would kill her and her family members.
The girl later learned that one of the reasons that Hernandez–Funes was interested in her was because she was Facebook friends with a member of a rival gang, the 18th Street gang. Hernandez–Funes had planned to use the girl to lure the rival gang member to his death, a practice known as “catfishing.”
The would-be victim found out about the plot, and Hernandez–Funes fled Asheville and forced the girl to go with him, court records state, again threatening her family’s safety.
By this time, Hernandez–Funes, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was regularly referring to the girl as his wife.
The couple arrived in Spotsylvania on April 5. The girl had her phone taken away and was placed in the basement of a home in the 5500 block of Tallow Street in the Oak Grove subdivision.
The first night she was there, court records state, the girl was punched, kicked and choked by Hernandez–Funes. His connection to the residence is unclear, but Hernandez–Funes had formerly lived in the Fredericksburg area and at the time was wanted by Fredericksburg police.
On April 6, according to the evidence, the girl tried to escape while Hernandez–Funes was on the phone. He caught her, pulled her down by the hair and put a knife to her throat. Later that same day, court records state, Hernandez–Funes raped her.
The girl later somehow managed to get hold of a cellphone and texted a friend in North Carolina. That friend called police in Asheville, who contacted the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to the Tallow Street home on April 7 and were allowed in by the homeowner. When Hernandez–Funes and the girl came up from the basement, deputies separated them.
Hernandez–Funes initially gave investigators a phony name and date of birth. He later admitted assaulting the girl, but denied bringing her to Virginia against her will. He claimed to be protecting the victim, a claim she disputed.
Police later examined Hernandez–Funes’ electronic devices and found evidence linking him to MS-13 and related threats.
Hernandez–Funes has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest in April.
