A Fredericksburg man has been arrested and accused of threatening to commit a terrorist act.
Wanted by Spotsylvania County authorities, Phillip Lee Dabney, 56, was arrested by Greene County authorities Monday and charged with committing acts of terrorism.
According to Lt. Kevin Freid of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested Dabney after a threat was made and there is no danger to the community. Freid would not comment on what Dabney had threatened to do, saying Greene authorities were only involved in his arrest once a warrant was issued.
A spokesman for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said he did not have any information about the charge against Dabney.
The relevant section of the Code of Virginia, 18.2-46.5, addresses both those who commit terrorism and anyone who “conspires to commit, or aids and abets the commission of an act of terrorism.” The maximum punishment, a Class 2 felony, would carry life imprisonment.
Dabney is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
—The Daily Progress