A Greene County man is accused of shooting at another man from inside a vehicle—and missing—Tuesday morning in the Dominion Square Shopping Center in the town of Culpeper.
The incident was reported about 9:10 a.m. with officers arriving in the shopping center along James Madison Highway to find an uninjured, 49-year-old male who was the apparent target of the gunfire.
The suspect fled the scene, but was quickly located by officers, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from the Culpeper Police Department.
Following an investigation, Anthony Randall Richards, 51, of Stanardsville was charged with one felony count of shooting a firearm from a vehicle. Richards is being held in the Culpeper County Jail on a secured bond.
Police said an investigation determined Richards and the victim had been traveling together inside the vehicle. An argument ensued and a gun was fired from inside the vehicle, according to police.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or can provide additional information to call Sgt. Norma McGuckin at 540/829-5580.
Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300. Tips can also be submitted at tips@culpeperva.gov.