A Bowling Green man was charged with two misdemeanors following an exchange of gunfire Monday evening in Fredericksburg that resulted in no injuries or property damage, police said.
Letonto Bernard Fox, 20, was charged with discharging a firearm in public and brandishing a firearm. Both charges are Class 1 misdemeanors that carry maximum penalties of one year in jail.
Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said officers responded to the 300 block of South Street in the Mayfield area about 7:45 p.m. in response to a report of gunshots fired. A small group of people were at the scene.
One of the men told police that a vehicle approached the group and the driver began a verbal altercation with him. The dispute escalated and the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and shot in the man’s direction.
The shooter then drove off toward the 7–Eleven on Tidewater Trail. Kirkpatrick said police found Fox in Caroline County shortly after the incident and took him into custody. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and later released on bond.
Police said that the man Fox is accused of shooting at returned fire, but he had not been charged as of Tuesday.
Court records show that Fox was convicted of brandishing a firearm in the city in June 2018.
