A woman who was already wanted in three different jurisdictions was arrested by Stafford County deputies Tuesday evening following a wild chase during which she struck two police cruisers and a highway barrier, police said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Sgt. M.R. Flick and Deputy J.A. Mangan saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving the Suburban Extended Stay at 309 Jefferson Davis Highway at 6:42 p.m. The county’s Special Investigations Unit had advised the deputies that the woman was wanted on numerous warrants.
Mangan tried to make a traffic stop on U.S. 1, but the driver refused to stop and the pursuit continued onto northbound Interstate 95.
About three miles north of the Garrisonville Road exit, Vicinanzo said, deputies attempted a rolling road block. The suspect, who was driving at a high speed, collided with Mangan’s cruiser, partially disabling it.
Flick took over the pursuit and followed the car another four miles into Prince William County, where he made a maneuver that caused the suspect to swerve and strike a Jersey wall. Police said the suspect then struck Flick’s cruiser before Mangan got in front of the suspect and stopped the car.
April Campbell, 32, of Lynchburg was charged in Stafford with offenses that include eluding police, reckless driving, assault on a law-enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, driving on a suspended license and escape by a felon. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Vicinanzo said the investigation showed that Campbell was an inmate in the Alleghany County Jail and was out on furlough. She has multiple drug convictions in Alleghany County, court records show, and is wanted on multiple probation violations.
She is also wanted in Roanoke County and the city of Lynchburg on various charges, police said.
