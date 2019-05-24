A Fairfax man was released Friday after being placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail twice the previous day for incidents in Stafford County that included a high-speed chase and damaging jail property during his initial release, court records show.
William Joseph Strasburg, 46, is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and felony destruction of property.
According to Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, Strasburg first encountered Stafford deputies about 2 a.m. Thursday when he was seen merging onto northbound U.S. 17 from Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed.
The driver did not stop when the first deputy activated his emergency lights, and a pursuit ensued that involved several deputies.
Vicinanzo said the suspect eventually stopped in the 2700 block of Warrenton Road, but refused to comply with repeated commands to get out of his vehicle. Deputies forcefully removed the man as he continued to resist, she said.
On Thursday night as the man was in the process of being released on bond, authorities said he became angry in the property release area of the jail and began kicking a metal delivery tray, causing about $1,000 worth of damage. Vicinanzo said she wasn't sure what had made the suspect so mad.
Strasburg left the jail before a deputy arrived and looked at security camera footage of the incident there. But Strasburg showed up at the Sheriff's Office a short time later to inquire about retrieving property that had supposedly been taken from his car after the early morning pursuit, Vicinanzo said.
Vicinanzo said Strasburg was taken back into custody and served a warrant for felony destruction of property. He was returned to the regional jail and spent the night before being released again Friday morning.