A man who led authorities on a pursuit through parts of at least four counties Sunday evening got away after wrecking his vehicle in King George County, authorities said.
King George Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said her office was notified by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office about 7:35 p.m. that a high-speed pursuit was entering King George on northbound U.S. 301 via the Port Royal bridge.
The pursuit supposedly began in Richmond County, authorities said, but it was not clear Monday why deputies were after the vehicle.
Caroline deputies pursued the Nissan Altima to the area of Historyland Cemetery on U.S. 301 in King George, where the vehicle crashed into a lawn mower repair shop.
Caroline deputies then chased the driver on foot, and King George deputies, a K-9 team and a drone responded to assist. But the suspect, who authorities had not identified as of Monday, was not found, Wharton said.
Two women were in the fleeing vehicle. One of them was taken by ambulance to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The other was questioned by authorities and later released, Wharton said.
