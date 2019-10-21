Spotsylvania authorities are investigating an incident early Monday in which numerous shots struck two residences toward the end of a county street, authorities said.
No one was injured in the incidents, which Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said took place on Matti Hill Court. Two townhouses were struck by multiple rounds.
Scott said numerous residents in the area reported hearing the gunfire, and multiple bullet casings were recovered at the scene. Scott said it was unclear Monday if those two homes were specifically targeted or what the motive for the shooting may have been.
The two townhomes are at the opposite end of the street from where a fatal shooting took place on Aug. 12. An 18-year-old county resident, James Wallin, was killed in that incident.
Two men have been charged thus far in connection with the August shootout. Augustus A. Rhodes, 32, also known as Agustus Rhoades, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and William G. McDowney, 39, of King George is charged with multiple firearms-related offenses.
A preliminary hearing for Rhodes is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Spotsylvania General District Court, while McDowney has a hearing set for Jan. 15.
