The Spotsylvania teenager who was killed during a shootout Wednesday was part of a botched robbery attempt in the county that resulted in his slaying, authorities said.
Noah Waters, 19, was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the area of 11600 Summerfield Court off Salem Church Road. The Sheriff’s Office has since arrested two young men in connection with the incident, though neither is charged with murder.
Foster Leon Brooks, 22, of Fredericksburg is charged with six counts of shooting from a vehicle as to endanger persons, Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said. Jevante Lemroy Ellis, 22, of Spotsylvania is charged with robbery.
Both men are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to Scott, Ellis and Waters made arrangements to purchase narcotics from an associate. That associate then arranged to purchase drugs from Brooks and met him in the Summerfield Court area to finalize that end of the deal, Scott said.
Authorities said Waters and Ellis later showed up together and tried to rob Brooks at gunpoint. Waters was wearing a ski mask that was later recovered by investigators, Scott said.
Authorities allege that Brooks responded by firing his own weapon at Waters. Scott said he fired several rounds and one hit Waters, resulting in a fatal injury. Waters was later taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A car carrying Brooks and at least one other person showed up at a nearby county business shortly after the shooting with multiple bullet holes in the windshield. Someone in the car screamed for someone at the business to call 911, which was done.
The shootout prompted a brief lockdown of schools in the area while deputies secured the scene.
Scott said the incident is still under investigation.
guns suck
The criminals behind the guns are the ones who suck
