A Hopewell man who drove to Spotsylvania County last year for what he thought was a sexual tryst with a 14-year-old girl and her friend was ordered Monday to serve eight years in prison.
Brian Clifford Dodd, 44, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 40 years with 32 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of electronic solicitation of a minor, two counts of attempted indecent liberties and two counts of attempting to produce child pornography.
According to court records and the evidence presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird, Dodd was online between June 11 and July 26 of last year communicating with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He was actually talking to an undercover Spotsylvania detective.
During the conversations, Dodd repeatedly suggested sex acts for the girl and her “friend” and requested naked pictures of the girl.
Dodd eventually arranged to meet up with the girl and her friend and was arrested after he arrived at the meeting place in Spotsylvania. Authorities said he had three condoms when he was taken into custody.
He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest July 27.
Dodd is quoted in court records as attributing his crimes to “loneliness and stupidity.” He told Judge Joseph Ellis Monday that he has learned a valuable lesson and has re-embraced Christianity.
“I’m not denying that I have a problem, but I’m willing to change,” Dodd said. “I want to redeem myself in the eyes of God, Jesus and my mother.”
Ellis said he was impressed by Dodd’s “contrition,” but could not give him the lesser sentence that defense attorney Ron Hur requested.
—Keith Epps