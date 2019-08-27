Three horses were hit by three separate cars while crossing State Route 2 near Bowling Green on Saturday night.
Two of the horses died at the scene, while the third was taken for treatment by a veterinarian, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill.
No one in the vehicles was injured, but an infant was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the sergeant said.
The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Route 2.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and that the owner of the horses was notified, but did not release details about where the horses came from or how they ended up crossing the road.